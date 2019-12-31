Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Irving Weissman Sells 30,000 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Irving Weissman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00.

Shares of FTSV traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,981. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $45.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.44.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 123,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTSV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

