Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,327. The company has a market capitalization of $471.34 million, a PE ratio of -470.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

