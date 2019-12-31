Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 188,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.45. 28,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.