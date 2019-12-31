G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTHX. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

GTHX stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

