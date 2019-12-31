G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTHX. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.
GTHX stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
