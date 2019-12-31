GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells C$73,955.64 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total value of C$73,955.64.

Craig William Stanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total value of C$230,800.35.

Shares of GDI opened at C$33.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.38 and a 12 month high of C$37.25. The company has a market cap of $715.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$322.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

GDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

