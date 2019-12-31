Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.
GCO opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,786 shares of company stock worth $435,571 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesco by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
