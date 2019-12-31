Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

GCO opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,786 shares of company stock worth $435,571 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesco by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Genesco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

