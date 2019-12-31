Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.82. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 7,183,916 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gerdau by 1,100.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

