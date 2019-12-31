Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.23.

GEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TSE GEI traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.58. 192,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,948. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.18 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

