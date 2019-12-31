Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 213,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,632. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Globus Medical by 38.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

