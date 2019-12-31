GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

NILSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) alerts:

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) stock remained flat at $$30.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 27,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,328. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.