Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. 955,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.89. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.