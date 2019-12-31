Golos Price Up 52.5% Over Last 7 Days (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Golos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Golos has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. Golos has a market capitalization of $287,001.00 and $314.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golos Coin Profile

Golos (GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 185,721,710 coins. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golos’ official website is golos.io

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

