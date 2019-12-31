GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.36

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3586 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75.

