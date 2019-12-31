Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GEF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $44.62. 124,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,470. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Greif by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greif by 503.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Greif by 117.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Greif by 56.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 230.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

