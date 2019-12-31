GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 3,200 Shares

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. 3,100,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

