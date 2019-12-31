Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of GH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 576,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.22.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 43.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 386.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
