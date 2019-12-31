Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 576,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 43.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 386.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

