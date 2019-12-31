Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 6.9%

Gulf Investment Fund PLC (LON:GIF) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), approximately 12,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 194,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

Gulf Investment Fund plc, formerly Qatar Investment Fund plc, is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to capture, principally through the medium of the Qatar Exchange, the opportunities for growth offered by the expanding Qatari economy by investing in listed companies or companies soon to be listed.

