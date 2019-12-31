GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.18.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.17.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. Research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

