Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $16.37 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $1.71 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

