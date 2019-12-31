Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to report $140.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year sales of $563.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $564.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $639.95 million, with estimates ranging from $633.80 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

OSW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,633. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

