Head to Head Comparison: Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) vs. GP Strategies (OTCMKTS:GPX)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of GP Strategies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scientific Learning and GP Strategies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00

GP Strategies has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Given GP Strategies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -0.78% N/A -1.57% GP Strategies 1.08% 6.38% 2.70%

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GP Strategies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Learning and GP Strategies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.14 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A GP Strategies $515.16 million 0.43 $9.84 million $0.90 14.57

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Scientific Learning on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

