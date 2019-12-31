Head-To-Head Contrast: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Magna International (OTCMKTS:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Magna International alerts:

This table compares Magna International and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $40.83 billion 0.41 $2.30 billion $6.71 8.17 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.05 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 4.43% 17.59% 7.49% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magna International and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 6 5 0 2.33 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magna International presently has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Risk & Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magna International beats China Zenix Auto International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision segment offers manual, hybrid, and dual-clutch transmissions systems; mild hybrid solutions; high voltage edrives and electrified components; chassis, glow plug control, powertrain control, and mechatronic control modules; four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and disconnect systems; thermal management and lubrication systems; transmission clutch/carrier components, precision stampings and shafts, and automated driving systems; latching systems, door modules, power closures, hinges and wireforming, and handles; interior and exterior mirrors, and actuators; and front and rear lighting, tail lamps, and other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides recliners, manual and power adjusters, and seat structures. Its Complete Vehicles segment offers modular solutions for system and parts, as well as complete vehicle manufacturing services. The company serves original equipment manufacturer and non-automotive customers, as well as tier 1 companies, and medium and heavy truck manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Aurora, Canada.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.