Head-To-Head Contrast: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) & AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppFolio $190.07 million 19.47 $19.97 million $0.56 194.00

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 14.44% 32.06% 16.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Datadog and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $87.03, suggesting a potential downside of 19.89%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Datadog on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

