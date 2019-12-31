Head-To-Head Contrast: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for E*TRADE Financial and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 1 4 6 0 2.45 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus target price of $47.41, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than First Capital.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 35.79% 18.41% 1.73% First Capital 26.62% 13.71% 1.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and First Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.86 $1.05 billion $3.89 11.67 First Capital $35.05 million 6.59 $9.25 million N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats First Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

