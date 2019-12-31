Head-To-Head Survey: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) vs. AgeX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGE)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and AgeX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $828.00 million 1.21 $54.71 million $1.53 16.14 AgeX Therapeutics $1.40 million 43.83 -$7.50 million N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 4.99% 25.52% 7.34% AgeX Therapeutics -846.45% -165.04% -121.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and AgeX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 2 2 1 0 1.80 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats AgeX Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a subsidiary of BFI Co., LLC.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. In addition, the company develops Renelon, a first-generation tissue regeneration product designed to promote scarless tissue repair. Further, it markets genomic interpretation algorithms; and Cytiva, including pluripotent stem cell derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.(AMEX:AGE) operates independently of BioTime, Inc. as of November 28, 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.