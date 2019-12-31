Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Up 14.5% in December

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. 659,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

