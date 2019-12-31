HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Update

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 856,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HealthStream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HealthStream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

