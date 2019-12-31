Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 470,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $180.13. 102,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $180.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

