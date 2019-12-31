Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.84. 169,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

