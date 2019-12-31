Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,028.62

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,028.62 and traded as high as $1,111.21. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at $1,090.00, with a volume of 9,465 shares traded.

HFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.99).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,028.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 988.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15), for a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,735,595.90).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

