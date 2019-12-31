Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Lorber David A acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

HGV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 543,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.