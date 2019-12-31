Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,952. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber acquired 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto acquired 3,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.31 per share, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

