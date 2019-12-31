Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,952. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber acquired 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto acquired 3,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.31 per share, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.
