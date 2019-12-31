Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

HDSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

