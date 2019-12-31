ICO OpenLedger Market Cap Reaches $20,645.00 (ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICO OpenLedger has a market cap of $20,645.00 and $3.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00190150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.01333138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120675 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Token Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io . The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX . ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

