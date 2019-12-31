Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 378,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. Immersion has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immersion by 979.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.