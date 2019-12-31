Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at HC Wainwright

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMMU. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of IMMU opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

