Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 877,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,479. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $89.09 and a 52 week high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

