Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

LDRS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

