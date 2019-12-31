Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.19, 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000.

