Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $14.35. Innoviva shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 25,756 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a current ratio of 110.18.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 53.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 146,722 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

