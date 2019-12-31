InsaneCoin Tops One Day Volume of $161.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $43,240.00 and $161.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00573553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000203 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,092,952 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

