Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 55,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,570,250.00.

ADPT stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,316. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.