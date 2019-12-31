Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $1,847.84. 2,487,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,777.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,818.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,460.93 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
