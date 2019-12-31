Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $1,847.84. 2,487,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,777.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,818.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,460.93 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

