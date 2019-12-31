Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $568,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envestnet alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. 40,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.