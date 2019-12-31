Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of IIIN stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.04 million, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.73. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 77,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.