Intelsat (NYSE:I) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Intelsat stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.15. 7,809,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intelsat by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intelsat by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 125,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intelsat by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

