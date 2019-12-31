InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of INTG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 437. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. InterGroup has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

