Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Shares Up 5.6%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13, 294,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 356,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Internap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the second quarter worth $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Internap by 900.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Internap by 51.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Internap by 180.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

