Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.04, approximately 4,410 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 140,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

