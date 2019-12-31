IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.37

IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CROP) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3666 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

NYSEARCA:CROP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.03. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

